1. Intro to Physics Units Introduction to Units
110PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the collision between two protons (mpc2=938.25 MeV ) giving a deuteron (mdc2= 1875.6MeV) and a π+ meson (mπ+c2=139.6MeV) according to the equation p+p →d + π+. What is the threshold energy of this reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1078.9 MeV
B
1876.5 MeV
C
2015.2 MeV
D
2953.5 MeV