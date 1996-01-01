A steel mill experiences a malfunction, causing molten steel to spill and create a 15.0-meter-wide, 18.0 centimeter-thick stream. The stream of molten steel is advancing at a rate of 0.70 meters per minute and has a scorching temperature of 1610°C. To rectify the situation, the mill supervisor uses water (22°C) to rapidly cool and solidify the metal. Given the steel's properties, such as a density of 7850 kg/m3, specific heat of 500 J/kg K, solidification temperature of 1500°C, and heat of fusion of 2.00×105 J/kg, calculate the flow rate, in liters per minute, required to halt the flow of molten steel.