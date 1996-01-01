20. Heat and Temperature
Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
20. Heat and Temperature Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the initial temperature of iron when 15 g of brass at 250°C and 25 g of iron are placed into 75 cm3 of isopropyl alcohol initially at 10°C. The mixture's temperature eventually stabilizes at 30°C. Consider the following specific heat capacities: iron 450 J/(kg•K), brass 380 J/(kg•K), isopropyl alcohol 2440 J/(kg•K); and a density of 786 kg/m³ for isopropyl alcohol.
Determine the initial temperature of iron when 15 g of brass at 250°C and 25 g of iron are placed into 75 cm3 of isopropyl alcohol initially at 10°C. The mixture's temperature eventually stabilizes at 30°C. Consider the following specific heat capacities: iron 450 J/(kg•K), brass 380 J/(kg•K), isopropyl alcohol 2440 J/(kg•K); and a density of 786 kg/m³ for isopropyl alcohol.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
320 K
B
410 K
C
525 K
D
447 K