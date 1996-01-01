6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Vertical Forces & Acceleration
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) Vertical Forces & Acceleration
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 2.5 kg cat jumps 0.50 m off the ground. Before jumping, it squatted a distance of 0.060 m. Assuming the force exerted on the cat by the ground acts over this distance find the force exerted by the cat against the ground to jump.
A 2.5 kg cat jumps 0.50 m off the ground. Before jumping, it squatted a distance of 0.060 m. Assuming the force exerted on the cat by the ground acts over this distance find the force exerted by the cat against the ground to jump.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
26 N
B
65 N
C
82 N
D
2.0 x 102 N