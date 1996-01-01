In an electrostatics virtual lab, small charged balls (can be approximated to point charges) are arranged as follows along the y-axis. Ball b 1 is placed at the origin. and ball b 2 at 3.00 cm. The charges of the balls are b 1 = 2.00 μC, b 2 = -4.00 μC, and b 3 = - 6.00 μC. The net force on b 1 is -5.00 N. What position of b 3 results in that net force?