24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an electrostatics virtual lab, small charged balls (can be approximated to point charges) are arranged as follows along the y-axis. Ball b1 is placed at the origin. and ball b2 at 3.00 cm. The charges of the balls are b1 = 2.00 μC, b2 = -4.00 μC, and b3 = - 6.00 μC. The net force on b1 is -5.00 N. What position of b3 results in that net force?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.56 cm
B
0.13 cm
C
-0.13 cm
D
-3.56 cm