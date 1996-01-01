An electrostatics lab activity uses three charged spheres (that can be modeled as point charges) to study electric forces. Spheres s 3 is placed at the origin, s 2 at x = 4.00 cm, while s 1 is placed at 8.00 cm. Spheres s 3 and s 1 have charges -4.00 nC and 6.00 nC, respectively. What is the magnitude and sign of the charge s 2 if the net force from the other charges on s 1 is zero?