24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
An electrostatics lab activity uses three charged spheres (that can be modeled as point charges) to study electric forces. Spheres s3 is placed at the origin, s2 at x = 4.00 cm, while s1 is placed at 8.00 cm. Spheres s3 and s1 have charges -4.00 nC and 6.00 nC, respectively. What is the magnitude and sign of the charge s2 if the net force from the other charges on s1 is zero?
A
1.00 nC, positive
B
1.00 nC, negative
C
2.00 nC, positive
D
2.00 nC, negative