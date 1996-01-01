35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
151PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a solar panel installation where sunlight falls on a metal surface, causing the emission of electrons. The maximum kinetic energy of the emitted electrons is measured to be 2.50 eV. Determine the wavelength of the incident sunlight. Hint: The work function of the metal is 4.70 eV.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
172 nm
B
276 nm
C
442 nm
D
497 nm