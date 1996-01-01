35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
150PRACTICE PROBLEM
Radioactive sources have a half-life of 120 minutes. If the source initially contained 1.3 × 1010 atoms and decayed by beta emission, how many beta particles are emitted between 60 and 240 minutes?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.0×1010 atoms
B
6.0×109 atoms
C
8.0×1010 atoms
D
9.0×109 atoms