2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Position-Time Graphs & Velocity
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Refer to the position vs. time graph in the figure, which represents the motion of two cars, labeled X and Y. Based on the graph, which of the two cars, X or Y, exhibits a greater magnitude of acceleration?
A
car X
B
car Y
C
both have the same acceleration
D
cannot be decided