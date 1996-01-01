21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
The pressure of the air inside an insulation system of volume 10 cm3 is 10-8 atm. The air temperature is 250 K. The pressure rises to 10-4 atm due to a system malfunction. Compare the number of molecules that would be present at the same temperature inside the system before and after the system stopped working properly.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Nbefore = 10-8 Nafter
B
Nbefore = 10-4 Nafter
C
Nbefore = Nafter
D
Nbefore = 4 Nafter