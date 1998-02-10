21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A container with a movable piston is filled with SO2 of molar mass 64.07 g/mol. The movable piston keeps the pressure inside the container at a constant 924 Pa. The container is moved back and forth between 100°C and -10°C. Determine the ranges of the density (in mol/m3) of the SO2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.11 mol/m3 ≤ ρ ≤ 11.1 mol/m3
B
0 mol/m3 ≤ ρ ≤ 1.11 mol/m3
C
30.2 mol/m3 ≤ ρ ≤ 42.8 mol/m3
D
0.298 mol/m3 ≤ ρ ≤ 0.423 mol/m3
E
2.98 × 104 mol/m3 ≤ ρ ≤ 4.23 × 104 mol/m3