35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
118PRACTICE PROBLEM
The emission spectrum lines of hydrogen atoms within the Lyman series are shown in the figure below. Determine the emission wavelength of the third line in the spectrum.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
91 nm
B
95 nm
C
97 nm
D
108 nm