24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field Lines
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Electric Field Lines
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A thin nonconducting disk, a nonconducting ring, and a tiny sphere carry (each of them) a charge of 130 nC uniformly distributed over their surfaces. Assume the charge on the disk is located on one face. The disk and the ring have the same radius of 10 cm. Edisk is the field produced at point X1 located on the axis of the disk and at a distance of 30 cm from its center. Ering is the field produced at point X2 located on the axis of the ring and at a distance of 30 cm from its center. ESphere is the field produced at a point P3 30 cm away from the sphere. Compare Edisk , Ering and Esphere.
A thin nonconducting disk, a nonconducting ring, and a tiny sphere carry (each of them) a charge of 130 nC uniformly distributed over their surfaces. Assume the charge on the disk is located on one face. The disk and the ring have the same radius of 10 cm. Edisk is the field produced at point X1 located on the axis of the disk and at a distance of 30 cm from its center. Ering is the field produced at point X2 located on the axis of the ring and at a distance of 30 cm from its center. ESphere is the field produced at a point P3 30 cm away from the sphere. Compare Edisk , Ering and Esphere.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Esphere > Edisk > Ering
B
Esphere > Edisk = Ering
C
Edisk > Esphere > Ering
D
Edisk > Ering > Esphere