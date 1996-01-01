A thin nonconducting disk, a nonconducting ring, and a tiny sphere carry (each of them) a charge of 130 nC uniformly distributed over their surfaces. Assume the charge on the disk is located on one face. The disk and the ring have the same radius of 10 cm. E disk is the field produced at point X 1 located on the axis of the disk and at a distance of 30 cm from its center. E ring is the field produced at point X 2 located on the axis of the ring and at a distance of 30 cm from its center. E Sphere is the field produced at a point P 3 30 cm away from the sphere. Compare E disk , E ring and E sphere .