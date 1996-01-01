Two knights wearing metallic armor are 60 m apart on a charged road. They float in the air using the road's electric field that points downward and has a magnitude of 350 N/C. One of the knights is uniformly charged with a charge of -2 C and the other one is charged with a charge of -1.5 C. i) Find the force of repulsion (F) between the two knights. ii) Is it possible that one of the knights flies towards the other using the road's electric field?