24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field Lines
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two knights wearing metallic armor are 60 m apart on a charged road. They float in the air using the road's electric field that points downward and has a magnitude of 350 N/C. One of the knights is uniformly charged with a charge of -2 C and the other one is charged with a charge of -1.5 C. i) Find the force of repulsion (F) between the two knights. ii) Is it possible that one of the knights flies towards the other using the road's electric field?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) F = 7.5 × 106 N ii) Yes
B
i) F = 7.5 × 106 N ii) No
C
i) F = 4.5 × 108 N ii) Yes
D
i) F = 4.5 × 108 N ii) No