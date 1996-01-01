19. Fluid Mechanics
Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
19. Fluid Mechanics Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an interactive science exhibit, an aquarium contains a liquid with a density of ρ. To maintain the position of the front glass panel and avoid leakage, a spring is fastened to the panel. The spring's tension keeps the panel securely closed and counteracts torque forces that could potentially dislodge the panel. What is the minimum spring tension necessary to ensure that the panel remains in place without causing any leakage?
In an interactive science exhibit, an aquarium contains a liquid with a density of ρ. To maintain the position of the front glass panel and avoid leakage, a spring is fastened to the panel. The spring's tension keeps the panel securely closed and counteracts torque forces that could potentially dislodge the panel. What is the minimum spring tension necessary to ensure that the panel remains in place without causing any leakage?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
F = w[poH - ρgH2]
B
F = w[poH + ½ ρgH2]
C
F = w[poH - ½ ρgH2]
D
F = w[poH + ρgH2]