During a festival, a hot air balloon which is initially at rest was released and moved upward from the ground. During the first 70.0 s of its motion, its vertical acceleration is defined by ay = (0.008 m/s3)t. Follow the convention that upward motion is positive. Determine the speed of the hot air balloon when it has reached a height of 6 m.
A
0.45 m/s
B
2.34 m/s
C
1.09 m/s
D
3.35 m/s