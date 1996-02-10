8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Centripetal Forces
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two equally weighted dancers clasp their hands in a dance hall and rotate around a shared axis once every 2.6 s. Assume each dancer's arm length is 0.90 m and each weight is 56.0 kg. Find the force with which they hold each other.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.96×102 N
B
3.93×102 N
C
5.77×102 N
D
8.28×102 N