8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Centripetal Forces
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation Centripetal Forces
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an experimental amusement park ride, riders in a rotating cylindrical chamber will experience a simulated gravitational force. If the riders aboard the ride feel a simulated gravity of 0.80 g, determine the amount of time that is needed to complete one revolution. Note that the diameter of the chamber is 25 m.
In an experimental amusement park ride, riders in a rotating cylindrical chamber will experience a simulated gravitational force. If the riders aboard the ride feel a simulated gravity of 0.80 g, determine the amount of time that is needed to complete one revolution. Note that the diameter of the chamber is 25 m.