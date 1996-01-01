Following the initial charging of a 200 μF capacitor to 12 V, it is connected in parallel with a 3000 Ω resistor. The capacitor discharges through the resistor, although at a slower rate compared to a direct wire connection of the plates. If the fully charged capacitor is connected to the resistor at t = 0 s, determine the time at which the capacitor voltage decreases by a quarter to reach 9.0 V.