8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Newton's Law of Gravity
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following configuration of masses, determine the magnitude and direction of the sum of gravitational force that spheres B and D exert on sphere C. Take all spheres to have the same mass equal to 6.0kg.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.99 × 10-8 N
B
1.01 × 10-8 N
C
1.68 × 10-9 N
D
3.32 × 10-9 N
E
8.16 × 10-10 N