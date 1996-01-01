8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Newton's Law of Gravity
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Particles of mass 2m and 3m are placed on the y-axis. The 2m mass lies at the origin while 3m has a position y. A third particle is placed on a point on the y-axis where the sum of gravitational force on it from the other two particles is zero. Give the coordinate of the point in terms of y.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.33y
B
0.45y
C
1.5y
D
0.67y
E
0.11y
F
0.57y