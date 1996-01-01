31. Alternating Current
Power in AC Circuits
31. Alternating Current Power in AC Circuits
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
When connected to a 110V/50Hz power supply, an RLC circuit in series configuration that contains a 100 Ω resistor dissipates power of 80W. Determine the value of the power factor.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.1
B
0.81
C
0.54
D
1.2