31. Alternating Current
Power in AC Circuits
31. Alternating Current Power in AC Circuits
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a series RC circuit consisting of a 140 Ω resistor and a 42 μF capacitor, the input comes from a rotary converter. This rotary converter operates with a square coil, 16 cm on each side, carrying 612 turns of wire. The rotary converter is subjected to a 38 mT uniform magnetic field and functions at a frequency of 50 Hz. Determine the average power supplied to the RC circuit.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
84 W
B
51 W
C
68 W
D
97 W