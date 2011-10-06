1. Intro to Physics Units
88PRACTICE PROBLEM
Accidentally, a health worker receives ionizing radiation with a wavelength of 1.5 nm. The mass of the affected forearm tissue is 2.00 kg. Assume that 4.15 × 108 photons are absorbed by the forearm. Calculate i) the amount of energy deposited in the forearm and ii) the effective dose of the radiation received by the forearm in rem.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 2.76 × 10-8 J
ii) 2.76 × 10-6 rem
B
i) 2.76 × 10-8 J
ii) 5.76 × 10-6 rem
C
i) 5.52 × 10-8 J
ii) 2.76 × 10-6 rem
D
i) 5.52 × 10-8 J
ii) 5.76 × 10-6 rem
