Medical imaging has improved diagnosis and treatment by substantially reducing the necessity for exploratory surgeries and other potentially dangerous practices. Medical imaging uses ionizing radiation such as x-rays to create images of the human body. Unfortunately, the cumulative radiation dose increases the risk of cancer. For instance, during a whole-body computed tomography (CT), a 65 kg adult receives an effective dose of 16 mSv. Alternatively, during abdominal x-ray imaging, 4.0 kg of tissue receives an effective dose of 0.7 mSv. Find the ratio of the amount of energy transferred to the body during CT to the amount of energy transferred to the 4.0 kg of tissue during abdominal x-ray imaging.