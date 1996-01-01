5. Projectile Motion
Intro to Projectile Motion: Horizontal Launch
5. Projectile Motion Intro to Projectile Motion: Horizontal Launch
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A motorcyclist is contemplating a leap from a cliff as shown in the figure below. The cliff stands 5.0 m above the water's surface, and the pool extends horizontally for 18 m. If the motorcyclist aims to clear the pool completely, what is the minimum horizontal velocity required for a successful jump?
A motorcyclist is contemplating a leap from a cliff as shown in the figure below. The cliff stands 5.0 m above the water's surface, and the pool extends horizontally for 18 m. If the motorcyclist aims to clear the pool completely, what is the minimum horizontal velocity required for a successful jump?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
12 m/s
B
15 m/s
C
18 m/s
D
25 m/s