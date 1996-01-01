5. Projectile Motion
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A gardener is watering his plants on sloppy land inclined at 20° as shown in the figure below. The water is leaving the pipe at an angle of θ° with respect to the slope. Determine the angle at which the water should leave the pipe so that it covers the maximum distance 'd'.
Hint: use the following expression d/dθ(A•cosθ•sinθ - B•sin2θ) = A•cos(2θ) - B•sin(2θ)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
70o
B
35o
C
45o
D
25o