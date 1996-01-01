6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Equilibrium in 2D
Two traffic lights are installed at an intersection. One is put in place for traffic and weighs 12 kg, while the other is installed for pedestrians and weighs 8.0 kg. The figure shows the two traffic lights hanging and connected using a highly flexible and lightweight cable. Determine the tension and angle (θ1) of the first cable if the center cable is adjusted to be perfectly horizontal.
205 N and 35°
156N and 55°
177 N and 45°
128 N and 25°