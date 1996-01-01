6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Equilibrium in 2D
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) Equilibrium in 2D
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The practice of slowly and gently pushing on a fractured or dislocated body part is known as traction. Often, ropes, pulleys, and weights are used for it. Consider a traction setup as shown in the figure. Assuming the pulleys are frictionless calculate the tension force in the rope that supports the leg.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
24N
B
36N
C
49N
D
52N