2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Average Velocity
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a nanosheet-based memory device, digital bits of information are encoded on it. Each bit occupies a space of about 1.2 nm. The readout mechanism scans along the nanosheet sequence of bits at a constant speed of about 1.1 m/s. Find the number of digital bits that the readout mechanism scans every second.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.8 × 106 bits/s
B
4.4 × 108 bits/s
C
6.8 × 106 bits/s
D
9.2 × 108 bits/s