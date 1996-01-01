2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Average Velocity
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Average Velocity
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mark starts his bike from his office at 5.30 p.m., moves at a constant speed towards the east for 5 minutes, takes a U-turn at 2800 m and drives at the same constant speed towards his house which is 4500 m from the U-turn. He reached his house at 5.50 p.m. Determine the average velocity of Mark's bike during these two intervals.
Mark starts his bike from his office at 5.30 p.m., moves at a constant speed towards the east for 5 minutes, takes a U-turn at 2800 m and drives at the same constant speed towards his house which is 4500 m from the U-turn. He reached his house at 5.50 p.m. Determine the average velocity of Mark's bike during these two intervals.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
v1 = 160 m/min, v2 = -300 m/min
B
v1 = 160 m/min, v2 = -250.0 m/min
C
v1 = 560 m/min, v2 = -300 m/min
D
v1 = 267.0 m/min, v2 = -250.0 m/min