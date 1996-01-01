Disks are efficient devices for storing rotational kinetic energy. Their rotational energy increases when surplus energy is available and will lose rotational kinetic energy when the disks do work on a load. Tungsten carbide ceramic bearings allow shafts to spin at speeds as high as 10200 rpm. If a 22 cm disk loses 35% of its rotational velocity in 20 s as it does work on a load, determine the magnitude of the disk's angular acceleration. Take the angular acceleration to be constant.