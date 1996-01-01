12. Rotational Kinematics
Rotational Velocity & Acceleration
Disks are efficient devices for storing rotational kinetic energy. Their rotational energy increases when surplus energy is available and will lose rotational kinetic energy when the disks do work on a load. Tungsten carbide ceramic bearings allow shafts to spin at speeds as high as 10200 rpm. If a 22 cm disk loses 35% of its rotational velocity in 20 s as it does work on a load, determine the magnitude of the disk's angular acceleration. Take the angular acceleration to be constant.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
72.1 rad/s2
B
53.4 rad/s2
C
34.7 rad/s2
D
18.7 rad/s2