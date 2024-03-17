12. Rotational Kinematics
Rotational Velocity & Acceleration
12. Rotational Kinematics Rotational Velocity & Acceleration
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
A ceiling fan starts to accelerate with an angular acceleration α = 6.7t2 - 3.0t from rest. Here, α is given in rads/s2 and time t is in seconds. Derive an expression for the angular displacement Φ as a function of time given that, when t = 0, Φ = 0, ω = 0.
A ceiling fan starts to accelerate with an angular acceleration α = 6.7t2 - 3.0t from rest. Here, α is given in rads/s2 and time t is in seconds. Derive an expression for the angular displacement Φ as a function of time given that, when t = 0, Φ = 0, ω = 0.