19. Fluid Mechanics
Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
19. Fluid Mechanics Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A solid cylinder of diameter 10 cm and height 25 cm is placed into the container. Oil of density 850 kg/m3 and water are placed in a container. The cylinder floats at the boundary of the two liquids with 8.0 cm of its length in water. Determine the mass and density of the cylinder.
A solid cylinder of diameter 10 cm and height 25 cm is placed into the container. Oil of density 850 kg/m3 and water are placed in a container. The cylinder floats at the boundary of the two liquids with 8.0 cm of its length in water. Determine the mass and density of the cylinder.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
m = 7.08 kg; ρ = 3600 kg/m3
B
m = 17.6 kg; ρ = 8980 kg/m3
C
m = 1.76 kg; ρ = 898 kg/m3
D
m = 1.76 kg; ρ = 2320 kg/m3
E
m = 1.76 kg; ρ = 232 kg/m3