19. Fluid Mechanics
Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A container is filled with water and oil of density 800 kg/m3. A cylindrical wooden block of diameter 12.0 cm and height 15 cm is floating at the interface of the two liquids. If 4.0 cm of the block is in water, determine the gauge pressure at the top and lower faces of the block.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ptop = 1410 Pa; plower = 2391 Pa
B
ptop = 1410 Pa; plower = 1800 Pa
C
ptop = 617 Pa; plower = 1940 Pa
D
ptop = 549 Pa; plower = 2391 Pa
E
ptop = 549 Pa; plower = 1800 Pa