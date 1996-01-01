A student is riding a bicycle at a speed of 5.0 m/s heading north when he collides with another student on a bicycle heading east. The first student and his bicycle have a mass of 80 kg, while the second student and his bicycle have a mass of 60 kg. The two bicycles get entangled and slide to a stop, leaving skid marks on the ground at an angle of 42° north of east from the point of collision. What was the speed of the second student just before the collision?