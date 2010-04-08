The planet Jupiter has been vulnerable to asteroid collisions due to its location and its high gravity. In a hypothetical scenario, a giant comet of radius 1.5 km and a mass of 3.2 × 1014 kg pounded the planet at a speed of 7.5 × 105 m/s. Jupiter recoils at a speed v r following this collision. Find the ratio v r /v J where v J is Jupiter's speed in its orbit around the sun. Assume that the collision is inelastic. Astronomical data Jupiter Mass: 1.898 × 1027 kg. Jupiter's orbital period is 11.86 years. Jupiter's average distance from the sun is 7.78 × 108 km.