Li2+ is a lithium atom with two of its electrons removed. It is categorized as a single electron atom with an atomic number Z = 3. The single valence electron of Li2+ has an ionization energy of 122.4 eV. The energy-level diagram presented in the figure shows the wavelengths of light emitted when the electron falls from an excited state down to the lowest energy state, n = 1. Find the atom's first four energy levels, often known as electron shells.