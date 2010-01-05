35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
144PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose that the position and velocity of an alpha particle are measured simultaneously. The position is determined with an accuracy of 0.65 cm along the y-axis, while the minimum percent uncertainty on the alpha y-component velocity (Vy) is 3%. i) Calculate the alpha particle's y-component velocity. Suppose now that an electron is observed under the same conditions. ii) Calculate the electron y-component velocity.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) vy,alpha = 4.1 × 10-5 m/s
ii) vy,electron = 0.30 m/s
B
i) vy,alpha = 8.2 × 10-5 m/s
ii) vy,electron = 0.90 m/s
C
i) vy,alpha = 2.1 m/s
ii) vy,electron = 1.5 × 104 m/s
D
i) vy,alpha = 3.8 m/s
ii) vy,electron =2.8 × 105 m/s
