25. Electric Potential
Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential
25. Electric Potential Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
A hydride ion (H-) with an initial speed of 1.2 × 106 m/s moves into a region of uniform electric field, and after traveling a distance of 5 cm, it has slowed down to 3.6 × 105 m/s. Determine whether the ion moved into a region of lower or higher potential.
A hydride ion (H-) with an initial speed of 1.2 × 106 m/s moves into a region of uniform electric field, and after traveling a distance of 5 cm, it has slowed down to 3.6 × 105 m/s. Determine whether the ion moved into a region of lower or higher potential.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Moved into a region of high potential
B
Moved into a region of low potential
C
Neither low potential nor high potential
D
More information is required