Consider a situation where a proton is oscillating between two point charges, each with a positive charge of 2.3 nC. These charges, positioned 0.8 cm apart, exert forces on the proton that induce a simple harmonic motion. Calculate the frequency of this oscillation in MHz.

Hint: The effective spring constant is 2kqe/d3 where q is the charge on one of the point charges, e is the charge of a proton, and d is the separation between the charges.