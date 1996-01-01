6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Vertical Forces & Acceleration
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
A construction crane lifts a steel girder with a mass of 800 kg at an acceleration of 0.20g to a certain height on a building site. Calculate the tension in the lifting cable while the girder is accelerating.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.6×103 N
B
7.8×103 N
C
8.0×103 N
D
9.4×103 N