6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Vertical Forces & Acceleration
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
An angler pulls a trout directly upwards from the water at an acceleration of 3.5 m/s² with a thin rope capable of withstanding up to 22.5 N (about 5lb). If the rope breaks, the trout escapes. What does the rope breaking indicate about the trout's mass?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
m>1.7kg
B
m>3.6kg
C
m<6.3kg
D
m>7.1kg