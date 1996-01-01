13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A uniform square slab of side a and mass ms placed in the horizontal plane revolves around a vertical axis passing through its center. Write the expression of the moment of inertia.
A
I = msa2/24
B
I = msa2/6
C
I = msa2/3
D
I = 3msa2/5