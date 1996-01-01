13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Intro to Moment of Inertia
13. Rotational Inertia & Energy Intro to Moment of Inertia
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
We can use any arbitrary shape with uniform composition and radius = length = height = width to easily prove that when an object is x times large than the model, its mass and volume are x3 times greater than those of the model. How many times greater is the object's moment of inertia relative to the model (exclude point masses and parallel axes outside an object)?
We can use any arbitrary shape with uniform composition and radius = length = height = width to easily prove that when an object is x times large than the model, its mass and volume are x3 times greater than those of the model. How many times greater is the object's moment of inertia relative to the model (exclude point masses and parallel axes outside an object)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
x5
B
x
C
x2
D
x4
E
x6