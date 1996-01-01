35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
105PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider an atom that is in an excited state for a duration of 38 nanoseconds. Determine what the probability of this atom releasing a photon within an interval of 0.68 nanoseconds will be.
1.8%
2.4%
3.9%
6.6%