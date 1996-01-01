35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
Assuming that we initially have 2.2 × 104 atoms excited to a higher energy level at (t = 0s), and after a duration of 3.2 × 10-8 s, we observe that a significant 72% of these atoms have transitioned back to the ground state. Calculate the lifetime of the excited state.
A
18 ns
B
25 ns
C
41 ns
D
54 ns