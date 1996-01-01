27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Power in Circuits
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
An electrical circuit with two power sources is connected as shown. Determine the power at which electrical energy is converted to other energy forms in the 6.0 V power supply.
A
3.66 W
B
2.91 W
C
2.60 W
D
3.97 W