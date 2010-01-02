27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Power in Circuits
27. Resistors & DC Circuits Power in Circuits
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A portable electric drill uses an 18.0 V battery. The battery stores 3.24 × 105 J of electrical energy and can sustain the drill for 15 minutes for each full charge. Determine the average current supplied to the drill during operation.
A portable electric drill uses an 18.0 V battery. The battery stores 3.24 × 105 J of electrical energy and can sustain the drill for 15 minutes for each full charge. Determine the average current supplied to the drill during operation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.2 × 103 A
B
20 A
C
0.05 A
D
60 A