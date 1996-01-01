20. Heat and Temperature
Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
20. Heat and Temperature Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Thermal regulation of a room involves heating and cooling. If a newly constructed room in a house has a volume of 15400 L and a temperature of 5.0°C, what quantity of heat is required to raise the temperature of the room to the WHO recommended room temperature of 18°C? Take the specific heat capacity of air to be 1020 J/kg•K and the mass of 1.0L of air to be 1.3 × 10-3 kg.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
368 KJ
B
265 kJ
C
204 MJ
D
470 KJ