Thermal regulation of a room involves heating and cooling. If a newly constructed room in a house has a volume of 15400 L and a temperature of 5.0°C, what quantity of heat is required to raise the temperature of the room to the WHO recommended room temperature of 18°C? Take the specific heat capacity of air to be 1020 J/kg•K and the mass of 1.0L of air to be 1.3 × 10-3 kg.